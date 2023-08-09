Drill Weekend with the Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75882" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Drill Weekend with the Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.1



This is the pilot episode recorded in April 2023. In this episode we explore the domains of Holistic, Health and Fitness with the H2F coordinator for the Arkansas National Guard, Staff Sgt. Derek Yorek. We talk with Sgt. MaryLou Medina and Spc. Raul Gutierrez, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, two of the ten Arkansas Army National Guard interpreters sent to CENTAM Guardian 2023 in Guatemala. We get some advice on competing in the State Best Warrior Competition from the 2023 Arkansas NCO of the Year Sgt. Ethan Patterson, 216th Military Police Company. And finally, we walk down the Hunter Lake on Camp Robinson to look for Copperheads and Cotton Mouths with the president of the Arkansas Herpetological Society, Sgt. Conner Hessington, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.



(Recorded by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)