    Drill Weekend with the Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.1

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This is the pilot episode recorded in April 2023. In this episode we explore the domains of Holistic, Health and Fitness with the H2F coordinator for the Arkansas National Guard, Staff Sgt. Derek Yorek. We talk with Sgt. MaryLou Medina and Spc. Raul Gutierrez, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, two of the ten Arkansas Army National Guard interpreters sent to CENTAM Guardian 2023 in Guatemala. We get some advice on competing in the State Best Warrior Competition from the 2023 Arkansas NCO of the Year Sgt. Ethan Patterson, 216th Military Police Company. And finally, we walk down the Hunter Lake on Camp Robinson to look for Copperheads and Cotton Mouths with the president of the Arkansas Herpetological Society, Sgt. Conner Hessington, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.

    (Recorded by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75882
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109822066.mp3
    Length: 00:53:47
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Weekend with the Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.1, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    Army
    Snakes
    CENTAM Guardian 2023

