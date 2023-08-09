Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 3: Interview with CSM (Ret.) Joshua Quinton

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this special edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, CW3 Shaniqua Coley has a conversation with TJAGLCS Command Sergeant Major and 27D AIT/NCOA Commandant Josh Quinton prior to his pending retirement. CSM Quinton has served just over 30 years in the Army as an Infantryman and Paralegal. In this conversation you will hear one of the most senior NCOs in the JAG Corps share some final thoughts on how mentorship has shaped his career and how others can use mentorship to help steward the force. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 3: Interview with CSM (Ret.) Joshua Quinton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LEAPP
    JAG Corps Leadership Center Website

