The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 3: Interview with CSM (Ret.) Joshua Quinton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75877" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this special edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, CW3 Shaniqua Coley has a conversation with TJAGLCS Command Sergeant Major and 27D AIT/NCOA Commandant Josh Quinton prior to his pending retirement. CSM Quinton has served just over 30 years in the Army as an Infantryman and Paralegal. In this conversation you will hear one of the most senior NCOs in the JAG Corps share some final thoughts on how mentorship has shaped his career and how others can use mentorship to help steward the force. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.