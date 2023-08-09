AFN Aviano Radio News: Personal Financial Readiness Program

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the U.S. Air Force's Personal Financial Readiness Program and how service members can ensure they maintain financial security. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)
|08.10.2023
|08.11.2023 08:21
|Newscasts
|75874
|2308/DOD_109821860.mp3
|00:02:31
|2023
|Blues
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
|0
