A 30 second spot for AFN Spnagdahlem advertising the Soaking Dodgeball event at the Eifel Powerhaus.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 06:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75871
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109821810.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soaking Dodgeball Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT