AFN Naples Radio New: Tech Investment Bans & Task Force Lima

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the establishment of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) task force, an initiative that reflects the DoD's commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in a responsible and strategic manner.
Executive order signed by president bans investments in china.
|08.11.2023
|08.11.2023 06:45
|Newscasts
|75868
|2308/DOD_109821705.mp3
|00:02:57
|2023
|Blues
|IT
|3
|0
|0
