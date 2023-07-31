Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio News: U.S. Forces Arrive in Hormuz & Mid Deployment Repair

    AFN Radio News: U.S. Forces Arrive in Hormuz & Mid Deployment Repair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Sailors and Marines with the Navy's Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in the Middle East yesterday as part of a pre-announced deployment to support deterrence efforts in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere.
    &
    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center completed a successful mid-deployment voyage repair board USS Normandy (CG 60). MDVRs are planned in-port maintenance periods that allow deployed U.S. ships to complete corrective and preventative maintenance that cannot be accomplished at sea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75867
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109821704.mp3
    Length: 00:02:23
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News: U.S. Forces Arrive in Hormuz & Mid Deployment Repair, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oman
    Narmandy
    Hrormuz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT