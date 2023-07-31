AFN Radio News: U.S. Forces Arrive in Hormuz & Mid Deployment Repair

Sailors and Marines with the Navy's Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in the Middle East yesterday as part of a pre-announced deployment to support deterrence efforts in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere.
Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center completed a successful mid-deployment voyage repair board USS Normandy (CG 60). MDVRs are planned in-port maintenance periods that allow deployed U.S. ships to complete corrective and preventative maintenance that cannot be accomplished at sea.
