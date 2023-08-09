The Defense Department's force posture in Niger has not changed, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.
&
The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Narvik, Norway for a scheduled port visit to enhance the U.S.-Norway relationship and demonstrate our continued commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75866
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109821703.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: Posture in Niger & Port Visit to Norway, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT