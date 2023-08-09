AFN Radio News: Posture in Niger & Port Visit to Norway

The Defense Department's force posture in Niger has not changed, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Narvik, Norway for a scheduled port visit to enhance the U.S.-Norway relationship and demonstrate our continued commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners.