    AFN Radio News: Posture in Niger & Port Visit to Norway

    AFN Radio News: Posture in Niger & Port Visit to Norway

    ITALY

    08.09.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The Defense Department's force posture in Niger has not changed, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.
    &
    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Narvik, Norway for a scheduled port visit to enhance the U.S.-Norway relationship and demonstrate our continued commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75866
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109821703.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News: Posture in Niger & Port Visit to Norway, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Norway
    Niger

