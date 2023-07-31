KMC Update - Running Improvement Program and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

The 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, seeks to help get Kaiserslautern Military Community service members in shape with a running improvement program. In other news, representatives from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center are helping to ring in National Breastfeeding Awareness Month with events and information campaigns. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)