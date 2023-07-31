Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Running Improvement Program and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

    KMC Update - Running Improvement Program and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.09.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, seeks to help get Kaiserslautern Military Community service members in shape with a running improvement program. In other news, representatives from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center are helping to ring in National Breastfeeding Awareness Month with events and information campaigns. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75856
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109819085.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Running Improvement Program and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical training
    physical readiness
    Ramstein
    readiness
    KMC
    National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT