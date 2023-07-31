Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Implementing NATO’s Climate Security Agenda: Challenges Ahead

    NATO Review: Implementing NATO’s Climate Security Agenda: Challenges Ahead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is not the only challenge NATO has to grapple with today. The week preceding the NATO Summit in Vilnius marked the planet’s hottest week in recorded history. Last summer’s gruelling heat claimed 20,000 excess deaths in Western Europe alone, threatened critical military and civilian infrastructure and caused additional military deployments in response to immense forest fires across Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 05:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75842
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109819010.mp3
    Length: 00:17:26
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT