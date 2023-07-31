NATO Review: Implementing NATO’s Climate Security Agenda: Challenges Ahead

Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is not the only challenge NATO has to grapple with today. The week preceding the NATO Summit in Vilnius marked the planet’s hottest week in recorded history. Last summer’s gruelling heat claimed 20,000 excess deaths in Western Europe alone, threatened critical military and civilian infrastructure and caused additional military deployments in response to immense forest fires across Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 05:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75842
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109819010.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:26
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT