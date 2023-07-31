American Forces Network Diego Garcia “CMC at the Wheel” Radio Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75841" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Master Chief Anthony Royal, Command Master Chief of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on a radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia on August 9, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, Bravo Zulu’s, and the Sailor of the Quarter recipients and the role mentorship has played for them.