Base Library Spot Diego Garcia

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on morale boosting locations and services available for the Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75839
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109818911.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
