Discussion with PEO Ships about the future efforts in the PEO and how it affects naval operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 02:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75838
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109818850.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RADM Anderson discussion, by CDR Danny Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT