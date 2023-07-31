Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Anderson discussion

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Cmdr. Danny Soria 

    Engineering Duty Officer School

    Discussion with PEO Ships about the future efforts in the PEO and how it affects naval operations.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 02:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75838
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109818850.mp3
    Length: 00:46:29
    Location: US
    TAGS

    PEO Ships
    EDO
    Continuous Learning

