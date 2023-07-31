It's no secret that the workplace can be a hectic, sometimes stressful, environment. Work can consume the majority of our day, leaving us little time for self-care and leading to unhealthy lifestyles.
So what can WE do to help our employees achieve physical and mental wellness that allows them to thrive at work AND at home? Enter the NAVWAR Wellness Program!
On this episode, your hosts Art and Frankie chat with the program leads from the Organizational Development and Training team, Rebecca “RJ” Jaeger and Adrienne Armstead, about the different facets of wellness.
You’ll hear about a wide array of wellness initiatives at the command -- from educational speakers, exercise programs, chat channels, and formalized coaching – each representing a menu of options to help employees lead their most healthy lives.
To put it simply, workplace wellness matter – for career satisfaction, balance, productivity, morale, retention, and more.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 08:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75832
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109816606.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:09
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|61
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 6: Workplace Wellness Matters!, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT