    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 6: Workplace Wellness Matters!

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Audio by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    It's no secret that the workplace can be a hectic, sometimes stressful, environment. Work can consume the majority of our day, leaving us little time for self-care and leading to unhealthy lifestyles.

    So what can WE do to help our employees achieve physical and mental wellness that allows them to thrive at work AND at home? Enter the NAVWAR Wellness Program!

    On this episode, your hosts Art and Frankie chat with the program leads from the Organizational Development and Training team, Rebecca “RJ” Jaeger and Adrienne Armstead, about the different facets of wellness.

    You’ll hear about a wide array of wellness initiatives at the command -- from educational speakers, exercise programs, chat channels, and formalized coaching – each representing a menu of options to help employees lead their most healthy lives.

    To put it simply, workplace wellness matter – for career satisfaction, balance, productivity, morale, retention, and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 08:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75832
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109816606.mp3
    Length: 00:19:09
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 61
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

