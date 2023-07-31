Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast - Episode 8 Dr. Peter Layton

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 8 of the Æther podcast, we visit with Dr. Peter Layton, author of “Systemizing Supply Chain Warfare” in our Summer 2023 issue. Dr. Layton discusses twentieth-century airpower theories as they relate to contemporary supply chains, which he characterizes as restricted complexity systems. We talk about his proposal for supply chain warfare, including leveraging elements of a supply chain system against itself, additive manufacturing on the front line, wargaming, and the assistance of AI and machine learning.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 11:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75825
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109814856.mp3
    Length: 00:25:39
    This work, Aether: The Podcast - Episode 8 Dr. Peter Layton, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #supply chains #airpower #ai #machinelearning #additivemanufacturing #aetherjournal

