    Military Transition Roundtable - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E3 - 8 August 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    We've got another military transition resource for you on this week's all new Soldier For Life Podcast!

    In this episode, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, talks with Matt Scherer, the President of the Military Transition Roundtable, about the networking, support, and community-building opportunities and resources the Military Transition Roundtable provides to transitioning service members and veterans to help them navigate the transition process.

    (And as an extra bonus, there is a great discussion about LinkedIn and how to optimize your profile for networking, job searching, telling your story, and more!)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75824
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109814717.mp3
    Length: 00:32:31
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

