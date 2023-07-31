Military Transition Roundtable - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E3 - 8 August 2023

We've got another military transition resource for you on this week's all new Soldier For Life Podcast!



In this episode, SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, talks with Matt Scherer, the President of the Military Transition Roundtable, about the networking, support, and community-building opportunities and resources the Military Transition Roundtable provides to transitioning service members and veterans to help them navigate the transition process.



(And as an extra bonus, there is a great discussion about LinkedIn and how to optimize your profile for networking, job searching, telling your story, and more!)