The Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network connects employers with military talent and helps veterans and their spouses find meaningful jobs.
Learn more from this week's all new Soldier For Life Podcast as we talk with David Muir, Jr., the Senior Vice President of the Veteran Staffing Network, in the third and last episode in our Easterseals DC MD VA #SFLPodcast series.
|07.25.2023
|08.08.2023 10:43
|Newscasts
|75823
|2308/DOD_109814715.mp3
|00:46:10
This work, Easterseals DC MD VA Veteran Staffing Network - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E2 - 25 July 2023, by MAJ Katherine Little, identified by DVIDS
