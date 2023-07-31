Easterseals DC MD VA Veteran Staffing Network - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E2 - 25 July 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75823" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network connects employers with military talent and helps veterans and their spouses find meaningful jobs.



Learn more from this week's all new Soldier For Life Podcast as we talk with David Muir, Jr., the Senior Vice President of the Veteran Staffing Network, in the third and last episode in our Easterseals DC MD VA #SFLPodcast series.