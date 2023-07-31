Syracuse University Online Learning - SFL Podcast S13:E1 - 11 July 2023

Are you interested in pursuing an educational degree or certificate but aren't sure how because of your busy military lifestyle? Or are you interested in obtaining a professional certification?



On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with Liz Green, the Executive Director of the Office of Online Student Success at Syracuse University, and Michael Schoeneck, the National Program Director for Onward to Opportunity with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, about flexible online degree, certificate, and professional certification opportunities available to the military and veteran communities through Syracuse University.