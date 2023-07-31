Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FourBlock - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E11 - 06 June 2023

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    This week's Soldier For Life Podcast features a discussion with FourBlock, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and military spouses build meaningful professional relationships and prepare for future employment via its in-person and online career readiness programs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FourBlock - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E11 - 06 June 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

