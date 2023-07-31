Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 19

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 19

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On the Giant Voice this week is Iliza Shlesinger! We were very happy to have the comedian and actress stop by the podcast during her busy USO tour here in Japan. Joining her are fellow comedians Hunter Hill and Laura Peek for a fun conversation about the military, Japan, and eight-foot-tall babies.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 23:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 19, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

