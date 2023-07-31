THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 19

On the Giant Voice this week is Iliza Shlesinger! We were very happy to have the comedian and actress stop by the podcast during her busy USO tour here in Japan. Joining her are fellow comedians Hunter Hill and Laura Peek for a fun conversation about the military, Japan, and eight-foot-tall babies.
|07.28.2023
|08.07.2023 23:34
|Newscasts
|75815
|2308/DOD_109813925.mp3
|00:20:49
|2023
|Blues
|JP
|6
|2
|2
