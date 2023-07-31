Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 166 Back to School

It's that time of year again and Fort Riley's School Liaison Officer has some great ways to connect to your child and help them navigate from summer vacation to school. Many students are going to be attending a new school for the first time and helping our children adjust is an important part of setting them up for a successful academic year.