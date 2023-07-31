Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 166 Back to School

    KS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    It's that time of year again and Fort Riley's School Liaison Officer has some great ways to connect to your child and help them navigate from summer vacation to school. Many students are going to be attending a new school for the first time and helping our children adjust is an important part of setting them up for a successful academic year.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 13:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75811
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109812654.mp3
    Length: 00:05:57
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #Backtoschool #FortRileyPodcast

