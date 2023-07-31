It's that time of year again and Fort Riley's School Liaison Officer has some great ways to connect to your child and help them navigate from summer vacation to school. Many students are going to be attending a new school for the first time and helping our children adjust is an important part of setting them up for a successful academic year.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75811
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109812654.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 166 Back to School, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT