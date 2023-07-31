Bahrain Beat 31 July 2023

Two-minute newscast covering the Multinational Task Force completing an exercise during a P-8 flight over Arabian Gulf, 5th Fleet In Focus and Fleet and Family Support Center celebrating their 44th anniversary. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|07.30.2023
|08.06.2023 03:10
|Newscasts
|75800
|2307/DOD_109810378.mp3
|00:02:00
|2023
|Newscast
|BH
|1
|0
|0
