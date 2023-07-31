Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: EUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader’s Focus Areas

    AFN Aviano Radio News: EUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader’s Focus Areas

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news reports on Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the U.S. European Command, visit to Aviano Air Base and his focus areas for personnel assigned to the European Command. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
