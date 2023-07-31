Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Regional News - Internet Investment and HIMARS Summit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Regional news highlighting Biden-Harris Administration high speed internet investments and the HIMARS summit in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
