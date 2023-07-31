Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Changes to UCMJ & Port Visit to U.K.

    ITALY

    08.03.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed a "historic" executive order on Friday that will change how the military handles sexual assault cases.
    &
    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Plymouth, U.K. for a regularly scheduled port visit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75778
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109807356.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    U.K.
    UCMJ
    PORT VISIT

