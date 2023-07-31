Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio New: U.S. Navy & Israeli Exercise & Sec Def and Morgan Freeman Discussion

    AFN Naples Radio New: U.S. Navy & Israeli Exercise & Sec Def and Morgan Freeman Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.01.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    U.S. 5th Fleet and the Israeli Navy held an opening ceremony in Haifa, Israel to kick off an annual maritime security exercise.
    &
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today at the Pentagon with actor and producer Morgan Freeman, who is featured in an upcoming documentary about the heroics of a segregated, all-Black Army tanker unit that fought in Europe during World War II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75776
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109807354.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio New: U.S. Navy & Israeli Exercise & Sec Def and Morgan Freeman Discussion, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Austin
    Morgan Freeman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT