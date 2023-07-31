AFN Naples Radio New: U.S. Navy & Israeli Exercise & Sec Def and Morgan Freeman Discussion

U.S. 5th Fleet and the Israeli Navy held an opening ceremony in Haifa, Israel to kick off an annual maritime security exercise.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today at the Pentagon with actor and producer Morgan Freeman, who is featured in an upcoming documentary about the heroics of a segregated, all-Black Army tanker unit that fought in Europe during World War II.