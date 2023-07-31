Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard's Lt. Col. Daniel Allen discusses airshow demonstration practice at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Wisconsin National Guard's Lt. Col. Daniel Allen discusses airshow demonstration practice at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Col. Daniel Allen, commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses a special event July 27, 2023, that also took place July 27 at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., that was a practice for an airshow in Wisconsin in late July 2023. The event included Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and Soldiers from Allen's battalion as well as aircraft and Airmen from Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75773
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109805966.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Artist Lt. Col. Daniel Allen
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard's Lt. Col. Daniel Allen discusses airshow demonstration practice at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Lt. Col. Daniel Allen
    airshow demonstration Fort McCoy MMVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT