Wisconsin National Guard's Lt. Col. Daniel Allen discusses airshow demonstration practice at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75773" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Daniel Allen, commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses a special event July 27, 2023, that also took place July 27 at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., that was a practice for an airshow in Wisconsin in late July 2023. The event included Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and Soldiers from Allen's battalion as well as aircraft and Airmen from Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)