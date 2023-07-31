Lt. Col. Daniel Allen, commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses a special event July 27, 2023, that also took place July 27 at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., that was a practice for an airshow in Wisconsin in late July 2023. The event included Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and Soldiers from Allen's battalion as well as aircraft and Airmen from Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 17:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75773
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109805966.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Artist
|Lt. Col. Daniel Allen
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard's Lt. Col. Daniel Allen discusses airshow demonstration practice at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT