230803-N-DN657-1003 - A radio spot informing listeners of the MWR crazy blind Bowling tournament event on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 13:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75764
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109805259.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Crazy Bowling Tournament, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT