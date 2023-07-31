Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- August Blood Drive

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about the Armed Services Blood Program and how to donate blood in Germany. Blood donations with the ASBP go on to save lives all over Europe and Africa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75755
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109804479.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update- August Blood Drive, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Armed Services Blood Program
    ASBP
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

