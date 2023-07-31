PSA informing the Vicenza Military Community on school start dates, mixed with the thoughts and feelings of parents and kids alike as those dates draw closer. (radio spot by U.S. Army Spc. Brady Hensley)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 07:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75754
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109804477.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to School Radio PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT