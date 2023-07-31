Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Radio PSA

    Back to School Radio PSA

    ITALY

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Vicenza

    PSA informing the Vicenza Military Community on school start dates, mixed with the thoughts and feelings of parents and kids alike as those dates draw closer. (radio spot by U.S. Army Spc. Brady Hensley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75754
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109804477.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    back to school
    DODEA
    AFN Vicenza

