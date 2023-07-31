AFN Go Spot Diego Garcia

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the morale boosting application, AFN Go, which is available for the Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia and everywhere around the world. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)