Military Judge Colonel Robert (Rob) Shuck provides advice for military justice practitioners in the field for improving their legal practice.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75738
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109802753.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:39
|Artist
|TJAGLCS - ADC
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | MJ Grab Bag Ep. 2: A View from the Bench with COL Robert L. Shuck, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT