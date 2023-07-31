Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2023 Army Community Service birthday celebration at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives remarks during the installation observance of the 58th birthday of Army Community Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony and remarks from Messenger and Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez. The Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office helps hundreds of Soldiers, family members, and community members every year at the installation with Army Emergency Relief, Community Closet, financial classes, and other support. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)