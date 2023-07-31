A 30-second spot publicizing the 86th Force Support Squadron and Army and Air Force Exchange Service's "Lounge on the Lawn" event happening Aug. 26, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75734
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109802441.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Lounge on the Lawn, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT