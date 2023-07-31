Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota Newscast, Capt. William Scouten explains transition to MHS Genesis

    SPAIN

    07.31.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Hospital Rota's Commanding Officer, Capt. William Scouten, came into AFN for an interview to discuss the new Electronic Health Record, MHS Genesis, July 27. During the interview, Scouten explained why the hospital was making the switch.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:36
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Medical
    Rota
    Electronic Health Record
    MHS Genesis
    Medical Record

