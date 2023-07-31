Longtime Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager discusses his career at Fort McCoy

Now retired, former Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy, who's also a retired Army lieutenant colonel, takes time out on his last day of duty July 28, 2023, to discuss his career at Fort McCoy, Wis., as the installation safety manager. Eddy served in the position for over 15 years. During his tenure, the installation earned more safety streamers than in any years previous, and Fort McCoy maintained an incredible safety record during his tenure as safety manager. This time also included the global pandemic and nearly every year where the training population on post exceeded more than 100,000 troops on average. One year included a record 155,000-plus troops. Eddy also began his tenure during Fort McCoy's mobilization mission timeframe, which was one of the busiest times in the installation's history next to World War II. Upon his retirement, Eddy earned two Army civilian medals for career distinctions. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)