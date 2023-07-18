Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders speak to small business leaders during 17th annual Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference at Fort McCoy, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to small business owners and representatives July 28, 2023, during the 17th annual Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference session at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Wisconsin Procurement Institute which helps plan these sessions, these sessions "help give small and diverse businesses the opportunity to learn more about Wisconsin’s federal government facilities, meet with leadership, learn more about the installations’ operations, and learn about regional procurement opportunities for businesses." Messenger spoke in detail about Fort McCoy's impact and support to small businesses, about the installation's economic impact, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison leaders speak to small business leaders during 17th annual Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference at Fort McCoy, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

