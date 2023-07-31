Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 5 – Listen in as the team talks Back to School Tips for a healthy and happy school year with special guests Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing and Patient Services, and Ms. Theresa Osteen, Nutrition Care Clinic’s Registered Dietitian at Lyster Army Health Clinic.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75695
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109797116.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
