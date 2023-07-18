The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report, we learn all about Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's new Drunk Driving Prevention Program from Chapter President, Staff Sgt. Dallas Torbert. To learn how to access this free designated driver program, check out this week's episode by searching The Marne Report wherever you get your podcasts!