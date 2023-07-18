Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report, we learn all about Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's new Drunk Driving Prevention Program from Chapter President, Staff Sgt. Dallas Torbert. To learn how to access this free designated driver program, check out this week's episode by searching The Marne Report wherever you get your podcasts!

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Designated Driver
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Drunk Driving Prevention Program
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

