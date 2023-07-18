Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 11 – How Air Force Doctrine Keeps Up with the Changing Character of War

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On this episode of the Deciphering Doctrine series, we interview the top three authors of our Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation essay contest. They explore how the AF should adapt to the changing character of war. Themes include removing stovepipes in the AOC and planning process, broadening the scope of irregular warfare, and modernizing information operations. The diverse background of the authors can provide listeners key insights into how AF doctrine may need to adapt for the future of warfare.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75679
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109793807.mp3
    Length: 00:33:26
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

