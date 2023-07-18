American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Operation Fulmine, a situation based medical training designed to build familiarity with a variety of combat injuries, hosted by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75671
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109793061.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Operation Fulmine, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
