    Radio BIT: Castel Sant Angelo

    ITALY

    07.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Radio bit made for AFN Naples themed around buildings and their history that can be visited within reason in the AOR.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:47
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio BIT: Castel Sant Angelo, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Buildings
    BIT

