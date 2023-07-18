Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Commercial Spot - Beachwear Bowling Blast

    Radio Commercial Spot - Beachwear Bowling Blast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Say goodbye to Summer 23 with the Ramstein Bowling Center with there Beachwear Bowling Blast happening August 26th, 2023. (Created by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75664
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109792865.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Commercial Spot - Beachwear Bowling Blast, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fun
    bowling
    Summer
    Bowling Center
    Beachwear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT