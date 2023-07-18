Military Consumer Protection in the ROK

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joby Matthews, first sergeant for the 694th Intelligence Support Squadron, discusses financial training and Military Consumer Protection on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Matthews encouraged setting both short- and long-term financial goals during a service member’s time stationed in the ROK, and to learn how to protect themselves against financial scams that may affect future planning for financial success. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)