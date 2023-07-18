Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Consumer Protection in the ROK

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joby Matthews, first sergeant for the 694th Intelligence Support Squadron, discusses financial training and Military Consumer Protection on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Matthews encouraged setting both short- and long-term financial goals during a service member’s time stationed in the ROK, and to learn how to protect themselves against financial scams that may affect future planning for financial success. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    This work, Military Consumer Protection in the ROK, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

