    Chief's Chat; growth leads to success

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    Chief Master Sgt. Robert Shuman, explosive ordinance disposal program manager with 7th Air Force, discusses the importance of interpersonal relationships while overseas on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2023. Shuman stressed how bonding with peers and fellow service members can directly contribute to mission success as well as the overall personal growth of individuals. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 00:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75661
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109792410.mp3
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief's Chat; growth leads to success, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Relationships
    Stress
    Stress Management
    Interpersonal
    Chief's Chat

