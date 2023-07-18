Chief's Chat; growth leads to success

Chief Master Sgt. Robert Shuman, explosive ordinance disposal program manager with 7th Air Force, discusses the importance of interpersonal relationships while overseas on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2023. Shuman stressed how bonding with peers and fellow service members can directly contribute to mission success as well as the overall personal growth of individuals. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)