NCO Journal Podcast Episode 56 - Irregular and Hybrid Warfare

Sgt. Maj. Jacob Kirk joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his article, "Irregular and Hybrid Warfare." As U.S. military power has grown, our adversaries have developed a blueprint to defeat that power. Listen as we take a deep dive into what types of training our NCOs should be providing to combat these strategies.