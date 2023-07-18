Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 56 - Irregular and Hybrid Warfare

    KS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Jacob Kirk joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his article, "Irregular and Hybrid Warfare." As U.S. military power has grown, our adversaries have developed a blueprint to defeat that power. Listen as we take a deep dive into what types of training our NCOs should be providing to combat these strategies.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:41
