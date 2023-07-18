Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back to School Sale Spot

    Back to School Sale Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Radio spot talks about the Baumholder Community Spouses' Club and Thrift Store End of the Summer/Back-To-School Sale.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75653
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109790485.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School Sale Spot, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    Baumholder
    Military Child and Youth
    USAG Baumholder Army Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT