    Outdoor Recreation: Adventure Forest Trip

    RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Outdoor Recreation's Adventure Forest Trip.


    Script:
    Do you hate having fun? Do you dislike that rush of Adrenaline when you do something crazy? How about looking down and seeing people the size of ants, and then Ziplining down to them? If that’s the case, Outdoor Rec’s Adventure Forest Climbing trip is not for you! You definitely should NOT go to outdoor rec over in the Community commons to sign up for the trip on August 26th. If you don’t want more information definitely don’t go to 52fss.com and find the flyer. If you’re afraid heights, maybe you should go…

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 07:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75651
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109790332.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Recreation: Adventure Forest Trip, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    Outdoor Recreation
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen

