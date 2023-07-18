Outdoor Recreation: Adventure Forest Trip

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75651" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

30 second radio spot for Outdoor Recreation's Adventure Forest Trip.





Script:

Do you hate having fun? Do you dislike that rush of Adrenaline when you do something crazy? How about looking down and seeing people the size of ants, and then Ziplining down to them? If that’s the case, Outdoor Rec’s Adventure Forest Climbing trip is not for you! You definitely should NOT go to outdoor rec over in the Community commons to sign up for the trip on August 26th. If you don’t want more information definitely don’t go to 52fss.com and find the flyer. If you’re afraid heights, maybe you should go…