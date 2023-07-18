Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back To School Giveaway

    Back To School Giveaway

    RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the back to school giveaway.

    Script:
    Dad, can I get a pencil case!
    Ofcourse!
    Dad, I need nice pencils for it too!
    Yes ma’am!
    Dad, I also need some new folders, notebooks and a new barbie backpack would be amazing! Britney says that I never wear pink but, Dad, hello, are you even listening.
    What? well honey, remember, we are attending the Saber Community Spouses Club back to school supplies giveaway. It's happening August 8th from 4 to 6pm wing pavilion, next to the bowling alley, ring a bell? Even if we don't win, I'll get some free ice cream they're giving out to snack on. Sounds like a win win, you know what I'm saying?

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    School
    Ice Cream
    Giveaway
    Backpack
    AFN Spangdahlem

