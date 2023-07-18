Back To School Giveaway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75648" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

a 30 second spot on the back to school giveaway.



Script:

Dad, can I get a pencil case!

Ofcourse!

Dad, I need nice pencils for it too!

Yes ma’am!

Dad, I also need some new folders, notebooks and a new barbie backpack would be amazing! Britney says that I never wear pink but, Dad, hello, are you even listening.

What? well honey, remember, we are attending the Saber Community Spouses Club back to school supplies giveaway. It's happening August 8th from 4 to 6pm wing pavilion, next to the bowling alley, ring a bell? Even if we don't win, I'll get some free ice cream they're giving out to snack on. Sounds like a win win, you know what I'm saying?