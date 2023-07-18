a 30 second spot on the back to school giveaway.
Script:
Dad, can I get a pencil case!
Ofcourse!
Dad, I need nice pencils for it too!
Yes ma’am!
Dad, I also need some new folders, notebooks and a new barbie backpack would be amazing! Britney says that I never wear pink but, Dad, hello, are you even listening.
What? well honey, remember, we are attending the Saber Community Spouses Club back to school supplies giveaway. It's happening August 8th from 4 to 6pm wing pavilion, next to the bowling alley, ring a bell? Even if we don't win, I'll get some free ice cream they're giving out to snack on. Sounds like a win win, you know what I'm saying?
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 07:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75648
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109790309.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back To School Giveaway, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
