    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 7: Best of Season Three

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On this special episode of DIA Connections, catch up with the best of season three. We spoke with a wide range of guests including the creator of the Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards, a saxophonist who went on a spy mission behind the iron curtain, a pilot of a plane that crashed during the evacuation of children from Vietnam, two teenagers who left their war-torn country of Ukraine for America, and a photographer who captured the war's devastation on innocent civilians in one defining image. Listen to highlights from the “Best of Season Three.” *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75647
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109790294.mp3
    Length: 00:37:36
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    DIA
    Best of
    DIA Connections

