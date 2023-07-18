DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 7: Best of Season Three

On this special episode of DIA Connections, catch up with the best of season three. We spoke with a wide range of guests including the creator of the Iraqi Most Wanted Deck of Cards, a saxophonist who went on a spy mission behind the iron curtain, a pilot of a plane that crashed during the evacuation of children from Vietnam, two teenagers who left their war-torn country of Ukraine for America, and a photographer who captured the war's devastation on innocent civilians in one defining image. Listen to highlights from the “Best of Season Three.” *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
