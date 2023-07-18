Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia July 26, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of the board members of Diego Garcia’s J.E.A..
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 06:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75646
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109790290.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:02
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT